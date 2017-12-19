Driver Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest Near Okemah - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Driver Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest Near Okemah

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report. The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A California woman died after going into cardiac arrest while driving in Okfuskee County Monday evening, December 18, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.  

Troopers said Sherry Robinson was eastbound on Interstate 40 about 4 miles west of Okemah when she went into cardiac arrest. Her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, the investigating trooper said. 

The 70-year-old woman was taken to the Creek Nation Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

OHP said passenger George Robinson, 71, was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where he is listed in serious condition with head and other injuries.

The Robinsons, who are from Livermore, California, were both wearing their seat belts, a collision report states.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.