Driver Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest Near Okemah

A California woman died after going into cardiac arrest while driving in Okfuskee County Monday evening, December 18, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Sherry Robinson was eastbound on Interstate 40 about 4 miles west of Okemah when she went into cardiac arrest. Her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, the investigating trooper said.

The 70-year-old woman was taken to the Creek Nation Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

OHP said passenger George Robinson, 71, was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where he is listed in serious condition with head and other injuries.

The Robinsons, who are from Livermore, California, were both wearing their seat belts, a collision report states.