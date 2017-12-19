Woman Missing In Okmulgee County

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a woman who apparently got lost trying to find a friend's house near Henryetta.

Leona Hill was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, according to a police bulletin.

The 54-year-old woman failed to return to a friend's house Monday night. Around midnight, Hill called Henryetta Police asking for directions from Bryant to Henryetta. She said she could see the Bryant Baptist Church while on the phone, and a cell phone ping located her in that general vicinity, according to police.

When she didn't make it by 1:30 a.m., the friend called law enforcement who began searching for Hill.

The Sheriff's Office said they don't suspect foul play but think Hill is lost. She has short blondish gray hair and was last seen wearing a camo jacket and ball cap.

If you have seen her or have information about where she is, call the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.