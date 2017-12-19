Bixby Substitute Teacher Charged With Lewd Proposals To Child

Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old Bixby substitute teacher with three counts of lewd proposals to a child and one count for soliciting a minor for indecent exposure.

Police said Anna Lewis and a freshman student used Instagram and Snapchat to exchange nude photos.

Lewis was arrested December 13by Bixby police after they said she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student while working as a substitute teacher at Bixby.