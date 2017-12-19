Pryor Police Warn Of Yearbook Ad Scam

Pryor Creek Police are warning residents of a new phone scam in the area.

According to police, an agency is calling businesses and residents requesting sponsorship dues for school yearbook ads.

School administrators told police students normally go door-to-door and only occasionally reach out by phone.

They said if you get a phone call, contact the high school at 918-825-2340 to verify the call before making a donation.

You can also report any fraudulent activity to Pryor Police at 918-825-1212.