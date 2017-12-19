Broken Arrow Man Charged With Sixth DUI

A Broken Arrow man has been charged in Tulsa County with his sixth DUI, according to online court records.

Joshua Thomas Whitaker, 27, has previous DUI convictions dating back to 2005, online court records show.

His most recent DUI complaint was Monday, December 18.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested Whitaker after they said he was involved in a collision that left a woman seriously injured.

Prior to that, he was charged in August in Tulsa County for hit-and-run where police said he crashed into a woman and broke her leg. Officers said at the time he was speeding, had a revoked driver's license, left the scene and he was driving under the influence.

Whitaker is in jail on complaints of sixth-offense DUI causing personal injury, driving with a revoked license, no insurance and third offense DUI - drugs.

He's due in court December 27.