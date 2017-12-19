News On 6 Helps 'Meals On Wheels' Deliver Meals

The Meals On Wheels program is dedicated to making sure no senior citizen is left hungry or alone. News On 6 wanted to give back this holiday season, so we helped deliver hot meals and holiday cheer.

Meals on Wheels delivers about one thousand meals a day in the Tulsa and surrounding area. We hope other people will pay it forward this holiday season. If you would like more information on how you can get involved with Meals on Wheels, click here.

Poinsettias were generously donated by Reasor’s.