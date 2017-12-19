Tulsa Shooting Suspect, Victim Have History Of Bad Blood

Police arrested a man for shooting and killing another. Investigators said the bad blood between the victim and the suspect goes back years.

Police said Temp Burdick was shot and killed Monday, December 18, 2017. The suspect, David Scott, told officers he was sticking up for a friend in need.

"There's been accusations that Burdick would beat the girl and then Scott would come to the rescue and that sort of thing. And that was up to two years ago," Sergeant Dave Walker said.

We found evidence of that on a public social media post made by Scott back in 2015, showing a woman beaten and bruised with a message telling Burdick to back off, or else.

“There's a lot of ways to handle this, but this is not any way I've read in a book," Walker said.

Investigators said Burdick's on again, off again girlfriend called Scott to tell him Burdick was abusing her and that's when Scott came over to confront Burdick.

Both men got into their vehicles and drove off, speeding through the neighborhood. Things escalated when they stopped.

Walker said, “At some point, right where the incident happened, Burdick gets out of his car and confronts Scott and Scott shoots him through the window of his truck."

The sergeant said he's not a domestic violence expert, but said there is a better way to go about protecting friends and family.

“The right way is to tell whoever is getting beat to contact law enforcement. There has to be some sort of record somewhere," he said. “There's a lot of people that want to help ya, so go find those folks. Don't take it out on the street, on Columbia Place. Those people don't need to see your dirty laundry."

Scott is in jail on a second-degree murder complaint.

Investigators said they have no record of violence between the Burdick and the woman Scott said he was defending.