Judge Upholds Tulsa Jury’s Life Sentence For Man Convicted Of Rape

A man convicted of raping a woman in a wheelchair will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Tuesday, a judge upheld the jury's recommendation that Daniel Kelley be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Kelley was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison but an appeals court ruled Kelley deserved a new sentence, so, the second time, he was sentenced to life.

The victim in the case passed away from health issues before the first trial.