Inola Man Dies In Crash On Highway 412 Near Inola

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 412 near Inola Tuesday evening after a car ran a stop sign and collided with a truck on the highway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2009 Honda Civic driven by 23-year-old Matthew Largent pulled onto the highway from a side road in front of a pickup truck, sending the car into the median.

Largent, of Inola, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup, Steve McHenry, 29, of Belle Plaine, Kansas, was not injured. A passenger in the truck, Jodi Godsey, 31, also of Belle Plaine, was also uninjured.