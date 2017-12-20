ODOT Hears Muskogee Citizens' Concerns Over Highway 69 Plans

It was standing room only in Muskogee on Tuesday night as officials listened to the public about a proposal to re-route Highway 69 around the city.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation says it's a safety concern since there have more than 600 crashes on that stretch in the past five years.

But, businesses and city leaders say moving the highway could hurt the economy with fewer people stopping.

Construction would not begin until at least 2025.