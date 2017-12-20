TPD: Man Jailed After He Tried To Steal A Car Off Trailer

A Tulsa man is in jail after police say he tried to steal a car off a trailer.

Investigators say the victim saw Nicholas Wright, 35, trying to hook up the trailer and chased him off Tuesday morning.

Police tracked down Wright at his house, with the help of a bondsman who was already looking for him.

Officers say they also found rugs that were reportedly stolen from the Hard Rock Casino.

Wright is in jail on complaints of felony burglary of a vehicle, attempted grand larceny and also holds for McIntosh and Osage counties, Tulsa County jail online records show.