Couple Pleads Guilty To Child Neglect For Leaving Kids Alone In Tulsa Casino

Two parents plead guilty to child neglect after leaving their kids alone in a casino hotel room.

Douglas and Sara Bottoroff received deferred sentences after leaving the 10 and 11-year-old kids alone overnight.

Police found the kids alone after a family member called hotel security to check on the children.

The Bottoroffs told police they went to someone's house the night before to do drugs.