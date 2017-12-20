Tips Sought In 17-Year-Old McAlester Cold Case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tips Sought In 17-Year-Old McAlester Cold Case

Posted: Updated:
Darla Rose died in 1990. Darla Rose died in 1990.
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

The Pittsburg County is re-opening a nearly 20-year-old cold case. The Sheriff said they are trying to track down witnesses who may have seen Darla Rose the night she disappeared.

Sheriff Chris Morris says Darla Rose disappeared walking home from a party in McAlester in March, 1990. Thirty days later - someone found her body in a creek. 

She was 33 at the time with three children.

The sheriff says the Medical Examiner ruled Rose had been suffocated. McAlester Police Department's retired assistant chief George Scott is volunteering his time to lead the investigation along with an OSBI agent.

I spoke with Rose's brother who said he's hopeful after 27 years those who might know what happened won't be scared to come forward. He said one little tip could break the case open - and bring justice to his sister.

If you know anything about this case - call the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at 918-423-5858.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.