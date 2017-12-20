Tips Sought In 27-Year-Old McAlester Cold Case

The Pittsburg County is re-opening a nearly 30-year-old cold case. The Sheriff said they are trying to track down witnesses who may have seen Darla Rose the night she disappeared.

Sheriff Chris Morris says Darla Rose disappeared walking home from a party in McAlester in March, 1990. Thirty days later - someone found her body in a creek.

She was 33 at the time with three children.

The sheriff says the Medical Examiner ruled Rose had been suffocated. McAlester Police Department's retired assistant chief George Scott is volunteering his time to lead the investigation along with an OSBI agent.

I spoke with Rose's brother who said he's hopeful after 27 years those who might know what happened won't be scared to come forward. He said one little tip could break the case open - and bring justice to his sister.

If you know anything about this case - call the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at 918-423-5858.