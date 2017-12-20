Muldrow Police: Intoxicated Man Drives Stolen Car Through Crime Scene

Muldrow police arrested a man they say drove through an unrelated crime scene and wrecked a stolen car into a house.

Officers were in the 100 block of SW 9th Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, investigating a shooting. A 38-year-old man told them he'd been shot during "a drug deal gone bad."

While police were working that scene, they said a man named Darin Schmidt crashed into a nearby home and ran off. Officers said Schmidt had been at a Muldrow convenience store where he shoplifted beer.

After taking the beer, Schmidt got into an argument with a woman in the parking lot and hit her in the head with a baseball bat he got from her truck, according to Muldrow Police.

The 26-year-old man then stole a vehicle, drove through the shooting scene and into a home. When police caught up to him, he was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a vehicle, petite larceny, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and public intoxication.

The woman who was hit in the head with a baseball bat was treated and released from the hospital Tuesday night, News On 6 was told.

The man accused of the original shooting police has been identified as 26-year-old Tracy Jones. He's considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call Muldrow Police.