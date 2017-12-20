Multiple Agencies Search For Suspect In West Tulsa

Tulsa Police say a man wanted on a burglary warrant is on the run after deputies tried to arrest him Wednesday in Creek County.

Officers tell News On 6 the man has a history of running from police.

U.S. Marshals, Tulsa County deputies, Creek County deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol spent hours looking for the suspect in the woods near 61st and 161st West Avenue.

They have not released the name of the suspect or why they are looking for him.

