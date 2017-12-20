'Best Gift Ever:' Sailor's Service Dog Found In Catoosa Area - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Best Gift Ever:' Sailor's Service Dog Found In Catoosa Area

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

There's good news for a member of our armed forces going into the holidays. News On 6 shared the story of Monica Malave who was traveling through Oklahoma when her dog got lost in Catoosa.

Now, thanks for some dedicated searchers, Hades will be warm and dry this Christmas.

Malave is a U.S. Navy sailor who was traveling back to California from Missouri when she and her husband stopped in Catoosa to get food on December 1st.

They said their dog, Hades, was spooked by something and took off near the highway. They searched for him into the night and spent an extra day in town trying to locate him. Hades is her husband's emotional support dog who helps him when Monica is on deployment.

12/11/2017 Related Story: Sailor Searches For Service Dog Lost In Catoosa

People posted signs in the area where Hades got loose, and searchers kept running the roads looking for him. Those searches paid off this week when he was found.

Monica said one of the women who found him is driving him to her grandparents in Missouri. They will keep him until arrangements can be made to get him home to California.

The young couple is trying to find an affordable way to get him home. In the meantime, he'll be with her grandparents.

"I want to thank everyone so much for helping find him," she said. "It's the best Christmas gift ever."

