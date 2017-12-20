Tulsa Police Host Clothing Drive Near 61st And Peoria

Tulsa police swarm a Tulsa neighborhood, but not because of crime — but because they want to offer a helping hand.

More than 100 people came out to the 61st and Peoria area Wednesday to see police and other volunteers.

Their goal was plain and simple: to help the community, change stereotypes and bring positive change.

In a community where perception is not always reality, resident Crystal Doby braved the rain and the chilly temperatures for some help this holiday season.

"It's great, it's free, you know it helps people out that really needs clothes. It's Christmas," Doby said.

Off-duty Tulsa police officers along with volunteers are on a mission to change the stereotype of high crime that's plagued 61st and Peoria.

"I think it's a very positive step toward building that repertoire, breaking down those walls that have been built for many, many years," said Officer Demita Kinard.

While making a difference for those in need by handing out clothing of all shapes and sizes.

"We've got adult clothing, we've got children's clothing, we have male clothing, female clothing, boys', girls', we've got lots of clothing to hand out," Kinard said.

All for free.

The goal, police said, is to build relationships with the community, to bridge the gap between the badge and the public, while also getting others involved in the police department's mission.

"It's about building those relationships, even those people who think we're just there to hook them up and take them in, we're here for them as well," Kinard said.

And police said whether you've caused some trouble this year or need a helping hand, they're here to help.

"They want people to be like 'oh yeah, this is a positive thing to do,'" Kinard said.

"They got me cheesin' so hard, I got my basket," Doby said.

Police said that this is just the start to continue to make this a safe place for everyone to live.