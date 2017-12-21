Gingerbread Play Dough - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Gingerbread Play Dough

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Flour
  • 1/4 cup Salt
  • 2 tsp Cream of Tartar 
  • 1 cup Water
  • 1 1/2 or 2 TBSP Vegetable Oil ~ I have used both measurements successfully and love how soft it makes the dough feel.
  • 1 – 2 tsp ground Cinnamon
  • 1- 2 tsp ground Ginger
  • 1 tsp ground Nutmeg
  • 1 tsp ground Cloves

Easy Play Dough Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a sauce pan ~ I like to mix the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients separately.
  2. Stir until your mixture resembles cake batter.  It may still have a few lumps in it at this point.
  3. Cook slowly over medium heat, stirring constantly.
  4. It shouldn’t take too long for the mixture to thicken…continue stirring.
  5. Once the mixture forms one large “clump” (I’m sure that is the technical term) you are good to go.  Simply remove the dough from the heat, and knead by hand until smooth.
  6. Caution…let cool completely before you let little fingers touch it.  It will be very hot at this point.
  7. This recipe makes about 2 cups of Gingerbread Play Dough.  It will last 10-14 days.  Please store in a gallon sealed bag or in a plastic container that is air tight.

http://www.housingaforest.com/homemade-gingerbread-play-dough-recipe/

