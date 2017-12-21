Murder Charge Dropped Against Sand Springs Man

A murder charge was dismissed against an 18-year-old Sand Springs man. Brandon Gray was charged with murder and first-degree burglary after police said he and another man, James Edward Patterson, broke into a home in October.

The homeowner shot and killed Patterson who was found outside the home's back door. The homeowner detained Gray until Sand Springs police took him into custody.

11/3/2017 Related Story: Sand Springs Man Charged With Murder, Burglary

Gray was charged in November, but those charges have been dismissed. The homeowner was not charged in Patterson's death.