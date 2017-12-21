Hit-And-Run Driver Arrested, Blamed For Backup On I-44

Police say the man blamed for a backup in the eastbound lanes of I-44 in Tulsa Thursday afternoon is in jail.

An officer says he saw Ryan Brewer, 28, rear-end another vehicle at 50 mph at 71st and Riverside, then sped off. Police say after Brewer left the scene, he crashed on I-44 while driving on the Arkansas River bridge.

Ryan Brewer was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a number of complaints including hit and run, DUI, no drivers license, driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding and having an expired tag.

In his arrest report, police said Ryan Brewer appeared to be under the influence of some type of drugs.