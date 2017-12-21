Tulsa Man Arrested On Child Porn Warrants

Tulsa police arrested a man Thursday on child pornography warrants.

Sebastian Jaceon Gilbert, 21, was charged in July with two counts of possessing child pornography after investigators discovered he had downloaded pornographic videos of children.

During their initial interview with Gilbert before the charges were filed, police said he admitted to "feeling guilty" about possessing the pornography and deleted it from his laptop.

Gilbert was arrested Dec. 21 and is being held in the Tulsa Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.