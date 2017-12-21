California court exposes drug makers to additional liability

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A sharply divided California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that pharmaceutical companies can be held liable for warning labels on generic versions of drugs they once made years after they've sold the drugs to other companies and stopped manufacturing them.

A New York City man who says he has a fear of the Tasmanian Devil claims his father-in-law repeatedly scared him with a toupee that looks like the cartoon character.

The federal tax overhaul has sparked a rush in some local tax offices as people try to prepay 2018 property taxes.

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

The ouster of Charles Dutoit from eight symphonies over sexual misconduct allegations has set off a scramble to find replacements for upcoming performances.

The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.

Q&A: When to buy it, where to buy it, where to smoke? California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization.

Prosecutor says there's 'no doubt' gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania's capital city before they shot and killed him was targeting police officers.

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The worst appears to be over for a massive wildfire that plagued a wide swath of the Southern California coast for 2 ½ weeks.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A sharply divided California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that pharmaceutical companies can be held liable for warning labels on generic versions of drugs they once made even after they've sold the drugs to other companies and stopped manufacturing them.

The 4-3 decision was a victory for consumer advocates, but the pharmaceutical industry had argued that such a finding would stifle innovation and lead to extraneous warnings on drugs that could deter people from using them.

In a dissenting opinion, Associate Justice Carol Corrigan said the ruling was at odds with courts across the U.S. that have refused to hold a previous manufacturer responsible for failing to warn about injuries caused by a successive company's product.

"When a drug manufacturer acquires a new product line, it assumes the responsibility to update the warning label if and when reasonable evidence demonstrates a link to a serious health hazard," she wrote. "Predecessor manufacturers have a right to presume successors will perform their duty and follow the law."

The ruling came in a lawsuit against drug company Novartis by the children of a woman who while pregnant in 2007 was prescribed a generic version of the drug terbutaline - an asthma medication that Novartis once sold under the brand name Brethine. The drug was used to stop the mother's premature labor, but the children claim it caused them to suffer brain injuries.

They accuse Novartis of failing to warn their mother about those dangers though it knew or should have known about them.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned in 2011 that injectable terbutaline should not be given to pregnant women to prevent preterm labor or treat it for a prolonged period. The lawsuit against Novartis claims studies going as far back as the 1970s raised concerns about using terbutaline on pregnant women.

Novartis argued it had sold its rights to Brethine in 2001 and had no additional responsibility for the warning label on generic versions of the drug at the time terbutaline was administered to the mother.

Novartis said in a statement it is reviewing the opinion and "will continue to defend against the plaintiffs' unfounded claims."

Brand-name drugmakers under federal regulations are responsible for the accuracy and adequacy of a drug's warning label, according to Thursday's ruling. Generic manufacturers are only required to make sure their warning label is the same as that of the brand-name drug.

In this case, Novartis had sold the brand-name drug to another company. Still, federal rules required the new manufacturer to use Novartis' warning label unless directed otherwise by the FDA, according to the state Supreme Court ruling.

Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, writing for the majority, said those rules made it "forseeable" that the new manufacturer would not update the warning label when the first company failed to do so.

"In such circumstances, it is at least plausible that a successor manufacturer may choose to undertake only a cursory investigation of the medical literature, on the assumption that the prior manufacturer must have done a more thorough inquiry during the period that it was responsible for maintaining the warning label," he wrote.

The court did not rule on the merits of the lawsuit against Novartis, but its ruling kept the case alive.

