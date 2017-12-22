Tulsa County Judge Offers To Marry Couples New Years Eve/Day

How about ringing in 2018 with an "I Do."

Tulsa County Judge James Caputo is offering to marry people right before or just after midnight on New Year's Eve.

The two group weddings will take place at the Aloft Hotel at 200 Civic Center.

Some people have offered to donate cupcakes for the weddings and a professional photographer will be there as well.

You will need to get your marriage license at the Tulsa County courthouse by December 29th and bring two witnesses with you. And let Judge James Caputo know by calling his office at 918-596-5044 or message him on his Facebook page.