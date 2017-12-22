McAlester Church's Handmade Act Of Kindness - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

McAlester Church's Handmade Act Of Kindness

McALESTER, Oklahoma -

A group of McAlester women is warming hearts in Pittsburg County just in time for Christmas.

It's a project 4 months in the making.  And the timing is right for holiday season, but the gifts they're giving will last through the winter season.

The group of about 10 women and even a few little girls have been busy making comfort blankets in the sewing room of McAlester's North Town Church of Christ.

Each blanket has a label sewn on to show who made them and they're packed with a stuffed animal or doll.

This week, the lady's dropped off their labor of love to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and the McAlester Police Department.

The blankets will go in patrol cars for children they come across on the job.

"If we can give some comfort to someone in a trauma or stressful situation, it'll be worth all the time that it's taken," said Nancy Workman with North Town Church of Christ. 

"When you can walk up there with a teddy bear or they're cold, you can cover them up, give them a blanket, it kind of just breaks the ice and builds a little bond and relationship with them," said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.

North Town Church of Christ members donate all the materials for the blankets and that group of women has several other project planned this Christmas, like taking stockings to the local Youth Shelter and handmade Christmas ornaments to nursing homes.

