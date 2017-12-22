Multiple Oklahoma Counties Under Winter Weather Advisory

Colder air has arrived! Drizzle will be possible this morning and some locations west and northwest of the metro have dropped below freezing. For a couple hours this morning, parts of Osage, Pawnee & Payne counties might have to deal with freezing drizzle. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Winds are breezy and wind chill values are in the 20s. Rain chances will start to expand northward late this morning into the early afternoon.

We should have scattered showers today with temperatures staying in the 30s and 40s. As colder air continues to filter in, cold rain could start to transition into freezing rain this evening. Areas from I-44 to I-40 have the highest chances for freezing rain this evening and tonight. South of I-40, higher terrain locations would have the likeliest chance at freezing rain.

The National Weather Services has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several Oklahoma counties, including Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Payne and Pottawatomie counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS says drivers should be alert for a possible glaze of ice on elevated surfaces, including bridges.

As this system lifts out tonight, sleet and snow are expected to mix in with light accumulations possible. A few flurries could still be lingering around tomorrow morning east of Tulsa. Watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Black ice is dangerous, slow down on the roads tonight. Areas with higher accumulation will have more travel concerns. Accumulation totals are still expected to be light. Snowfall amounts could get up to half an inch, ice amounts confined to a trace. This is not expected to be a major winter storm system but it's important to be prepared for slick spots while traveling.

Saturday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s. Concerns with slick spots should melt away by mid-morning with temperatures warming above freezing. Skies will be mostly sunny with light north/northeast winds and highs in the low to mid 40s. Saturday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the weekend. Roads should be dry across Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. You'll find snow farther north in Nebraska and Iowa. Traveling far east, you'll be trailing this storm system which will mostly produce rain but also wintry weather to the northeast.



Upper level energy will be nearby Saturday night and Sunday morning which will be able to produce some flurries or light snow. Accumulation amounts are not expected to be much, if any at all. Bundle up for Christmas Eve services, temperatures will be in the 20s for the late services. Quiet weather on Christmas Day. Cloud cover looks to have increased but we should remain dry and chilly. Temperatures in the 20s Christmas morning with highs in the low 40s.

This is a cold change for our Christmas weekend. Minimum wind chill values in the mornings will be in the teens. With winter precipitation possible this evening and tonight, slow down and watch for slick spots. Light accumulation will be possible and slick spots on elevated surfaces will create some travel concerns. Pat attention to changing weather conditions and check back for updates to the forecast! Bundle up, travel safe and have a merry Christmas!