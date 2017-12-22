Boy, 8, dies after ATV overturns in eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Boy, 8, dies after ATV overturns in eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

MONROE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say an 8-year-old boy has died after an all-terrain vehicle wreck in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the wreck happened Thursday night near Monroe, about 175 miles (281 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City and near the state's border with Arkansas. According to a preliminary report, a 14-year-old boy was driving the ATV when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

There were three others on the ATV plus the driver. The highway patrol says the 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the others were not injured.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.