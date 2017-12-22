6 in Oklahoma have died due to flu during current season - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

6 in Oklahoma have died due to flu during current season

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there have now been six deaths due to influenza in the state since the start of the current flu season in September.

The department says that as of Thursday, there have been more than 250 people hospitalized with influenza since Sept. 1.

There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state last flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths three years ago.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the predominant flu virus thus far is influenza A (H3N2). The CDC says when that virus is dominant, hospitalizations and deaths are more common and the effectiveness of the flu vaccine is lower.

