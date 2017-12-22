Oklahoma governor signs bills for $44M in health funds - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma governor signs bills for $44M in health funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed two bills that provide about $44 million to help shore up the budgets of the state's Medicaid and human services agencies.

After the House voted unanimously for the two bills on Friday, Fallin quickly signed them both. One appropriates $17.7 million to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and the other provides $26.5 million to the Department of Human Services. The funding ensures both agencies can operate through April.

House Floor Leader Rep. Jon Echols told members to be prepared to return sometime in January if Republican leaders are able to reach a deal on a package to increase revenue.

The Legislature has struggled to raise revenue to fill a budget gap after the state Supreme Court ruled a $215 million cigarette fee was unconstitutional.

