Tax overhaul leads to end-of-year rush to pay property bills

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A sharply divided California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that pharmaceutical companies can be held liable for warning labels on generic versions of drugs they once made years after they've sold the drugs to other companies and stopped manufacturing them.

A New York City man who says he has a fear of the Tasmanian Devil claims his father-in-law repeatedly scared him with a toupee that looks like the cartoon character.

The federal tax overhaul has sparked a rush in some local tax offices as people try to prepay 2018 property taxes.

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

The ouster of Charles Dutoit from eight symphonies over sexual misconduct allegations has set off a scramble to find replacements for upcoming performances.

The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.

Q&A: When to buy it, where to buy it, where to smoke? California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization.

Prosecutor says there's 'no doubt' gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania's capital city before they shot and killed him was targeting police officers.

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The worst appears to be over for a massive wildfire that plagued a wide swath of the Southern California coast for 2 ½ weeks.

(AP Photo/Geoff Mulvihill). Gail Trachtenberg and Lewis Eron prepay part of their 2018 property tax bill at the township building in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2017. People across the country have been trying to prepay property taxe...

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - In a season of sales, homeowners in affluent towns across the country are rushing to take advantage of a deal that they hope will save them big.

On taxes.

Tax collectors in many communities are seeing a surge in property tax prepayments before 2018 in an effort to cash in - for one last year - on a deduction that the coming tax overhaul will limit.

The tax office at the Cherry Hill Township building in New Jersey saw a steady stream of property owners on Friday.

One man said his buddies at an early-morning hockey game said it would be a good idea to prepay. A couple was there because their accountant called to recommend it. And Ron Brand - an accountant, though he doesn't do other people's taxes - was there with $15,000 to pay a full year's worth of 2018 property taxes.

"I'm hoping to get a 22 percent return on my money," he said, calculating that every dollar he could deduct from his income this year would mean 22 cents less in federal taxes.

Since a national income tax began more than 100 years ago, people have been allowed to deduct from their income the amount they've paid for state and local taxes.

But under the tax legislation President Donald Trump signed into law Friday, there's a $10,000 cap on the deductions.

That's going to hit hard in states such as California, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey - states where the average state and local deductions in 2015 all topped $17,000. In New Jersey, the average property tax bill alone was nearly $8,300 last year and there are scores of towns where the average bill is above the $10,000 threshold.

In New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday allowing New Yorkers to pre-pay their 2018 taxes to local governments and schools by Jan. 1 and claim the deduction on their 2017 taxes.

At the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, tax office, the big question was how much to prepay.

Some people heard they'd be able to deduct the payment for only one quarter, others the whole year. Lewis Eron and Gail Trachtenberg were trying a half year's payment. "I would pay more if I could get more tax deductions," Eron said.

In nearby Moorestown, tax collector Jennifer DellaValle, said someone inquired about paying taxes for two years.

It's not clear what deductions the IRS will accept. The new law specifically bars taking deductions for income taxes paid ahead of time, but it is silent on prepaid local property taxes.

And tax offices in different places have very different positions on whether they would accept prepayments.

This week, more than 50 people called the tax office in the Atlanta suburb of Cobb County to ask about prepaying property taxes.

"We've told them, 'Absolutely not!'" said Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson.

Jackson said there is a long, prescribed process under state law and state code that requires an assessment, an opportunity for the homeowner to appeal and state approval of the county tax digest among other steps.

It's the same situation in Missouri. In California, counties are telling taxpayers they can pay only the bills due between February and April.

By contrast, Agawam, Massachusetts, is mailing property tax bills a few days early this year so people can know the amount if they want to prepay. And Cook County, Illinois, made it easier to prepay. By last week, 6,600 people had done so - more than three times as many as last year.

And that was before Congress gave final passage to the tax changes.

Associated Press writers Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta and David A. Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, contributed to this article.

Follow Mulvihill at http://www.twitter.com/geoffmulvihill

