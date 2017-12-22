Man killed in oilfield accident in eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man killed in oilfield accident in eastern Oklahoma

PRESTON, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed in an oilfield accident in eastern Oklahoma.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Department said Friday that 35-year-old Robert Allen of Cushing died after the oilfield pulling unit he was on collapsed near Preston, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Sheriff's investigator Duston Todd said in a news release that Allen was on a tower of the pulling unit owned by Rick's Well Service when it fell on Thursday.

Pulling units are typically used to make repairs to working oil wells.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The sheriff's office said the company is working with federal investigators to determine the cause of the accident.

