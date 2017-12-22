Man Charged With Killing ODOT Worker While Driving To Stand Trial

The man charged with hitting and killing an Oklahoma Department of Transportation worker last year will stand trial.

A judge ruled there's enough evidence against Robert Smith for him to stand trial for first-degree manslaughter.

Reports say Smith admitted looking at his phone moments before slamming into Jarrell Gray, who was leading an inmate crew along Highway 20 last May.

Gray had been with ODOT 18 years and had three sons.