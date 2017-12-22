Pokes Take Down UT Rio Grande Valley, 102-83 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pokes Take Down UT Rio Grande Valley, 102-83

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

The Cowboy hoops team ended up the non-conference schedule with an early top against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, trying to go into Big 12 play riding a three-game winning streak.

Coinciding with that three-game winning streak is Jeffrey Carroll's return to the starting lineup.

Pokes had some trouble kicking into gear early, but defense turned to offense, giving the Pokes the win, 102-83.

They call it a getaway game; an early tip to help the players get an early start on Christmas break, and it took about half of the first half but the Cowboys got away from Texas-Rio Grande Valley with ease, scoring 27 points off turnovers in a 19-point win.

"Four and a half minutes or so, we only had two deflections. That's always an indication of our lack of activity defensively, and we finished the half with 19, and Tavarius had seven of them in the half, so really did a good job of picking up our energy and effort defensively, which led us to be able to put on a run and kind of put them away early," said OSU Head Coach Mike Boynton. 

So, despite all the offseason turmoil, the Cowboys finish the pre-Big 12 schedule 10-2. 

Next in the conference opener with powerful West Virginia here next Friday.  

