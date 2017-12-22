10 Percent Of Tulsa Homicides Remain Unsolved, Police Say

With Christmas just around the corner, many people are finishing up holiday shopping and decorating, but eight Tulsa families are grieving the loss of a loved one.

The Tulsa Police Department has one of the highest homicide solve rates in the nation.

Out of the 80 cases detectives have worked so far this year they have solved 72, but eight families are still looking for justice.

This is Shamicka Jones' first Christmas since her mother was murdered.

"She would be cooking, and they would say something and she would say, you want something to eat? She wouldn't mind feeding anybody," Jones said.

Police said someone stabbed Felicia Jones to death in her apartment in August.

After four long months, no one has been arrested.

"She is not here with us and the the person responsible is still out there, just going on with their life," Jones said.

The Joneses are one of eight families waiting for answers this Christmas.

"I haven't really been in the Christmas spirit at all, but I know I have to for my kids," Jones said.

Despite the fact Jones' case is still unsolved, Tulsa police have one of the highest homicide solve rates in the nation.

Out of 80 murders this year in Tulsa, only 10 percent are still unsolved.

"The philosophy of the unit is get after it, until we can't get after it anymore and that results in arrests in a lot of cases," said Tulsa Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker.

Walker said their success is based on a few things: the community often comes forward with information; most crimes in Tulsa are crimes of opportunity, and the homicide unit is made up of people who are passionate about their jobs, and don't mind putting in extra hours.

"You want to make a difference and every person out there whether you are tired or not deserves our best effort," Walker said.

Walker said Tulsa police will never give up hope that every killer will be caught and neither should the families still waiting for answers this Christmas.

"It's been hard," Jones said.

Walker said police think they know who killed Felicia Jones but they need more evidence.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677) or online at p3tips.com/918.