Tulsans Remember 2011 Homicide Victim At Vigil

It's been six years since Peggy Gaytan was shot and killed while working at a Shell gas station in Tulsa.

Family and friends gathered Friday night at that very spot to remember her.

Police believe her 2011 murder was a robbery gone wrong.

Yet no one has been arrested.

A vigil is held every year around this time to honor her life.

"It's important to keep her memory and her story alive so that whoever did this might eventually fo to the police and turn themselves in," said Jennifer Harmon.

The vigil included a memorial cross with her name engraved in it.