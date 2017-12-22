Rocket lights sky as it carries satellites from California

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A sharply divided California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that pharmaceutical companies can be held liable for warning labels on generic versions of drugs they once made years after they've sold the drugs to other companies and stopped manufacturing them.

A sharply divided California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that pharmaceutical companies can be held liable for warning labels on generic versions of drugs they once made years after they've sold the drugs to other...

A New York City man who says he has a fear of the Tasmanian Devil claims his father-in-law repeatedly scared him with a toupee that looks like the cartoon character.

A New York City man who says he has a fear of the Tasmanian Devil claims his father-in-law repeatedly scared him with a toupee that looks like the cartoon character.

The federal tax overhaul has sparked a rush in some local tax offices as people try to prepay 2018 property taxes.

The federal tax overhaul has sparked a rush in some local tax offices as people try to prepay 2018 property taxes.

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

A reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder.

The ouster of Charles Dutoit from eight symphonies over sexual misconduct allegations has set off a scramble to find replacements for upcoming performances.

The ouster of Charles Dutoit from eight symphonies over sexual misconduct allegations has set off a scramble to find replacements for upcoming performances.

The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.

The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.

Q&A: When to buy it, where to buy it, where to smoke? California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization.

Q&A: When to buy it, where to buy it, where to smoke? California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization.

Prosecutor says there's 'no doubt' gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania's capital city before they shot and killed him was targeting police officers.

Prosecutor says there's 'no doubt' gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania's capital city before they shot and killed him was targeting police officers.

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold...

The worst appears to be over for a massive wildfire that plagued a wide swath of the Southern California coast for 2 ½ weeks.

The worst appears to be over for a massive wildfire that plagued a wide swath of the Southern California coast for 2 ½ weeks.

(SpaceX via AP). This photograph released by SpaceX shows its Falcon 9 rocket before liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Calif., Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. The reused SpaceX rocket has carried 10 satellites into space from California, leaving behind ...

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - A reused SpaceX rocket carried 10 satellites into orbit from California on Friday, leaving behind a trail of mystery and wonder as it soared into space.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying the latest batch of satellites for Iridium Communications.

The launch in the setting sun created a shining, billowing streak that was widely seen throughout Southern California and as far away as Phoenix.

Calls came in to TV stations as far afield as San Diego, more than 200 miles south of the launch site.

Cars stopped on freeways in Los Angeles so drivers and passengers could take pictures and video.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an advisory that the "mysterious light in the sky" was from the rocket launch.

Jimmy Golen, a sports writer for The Associated Press in Boston who was in Southern California for the holidays, said he and other tourists saw the long, glowing contrail while touring Warner Bros. studio in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank.

"People were wondering if it had something to do with movies, or TV or a UFO," he said. "It was very cool."

The same rocket carried Iridium satellites into orbit in June. That time, the first stage landed on a floating platform in the Pacific Ocean. This time, the rocket was allowed to plunge into the water.

It was the 18th and final launch of 2017 for SpaceX, which has contracted to replace Iridium's system with 75 updated satellites. SpaceX has made four launches and expects to make several more to complete the job by mid-2018.

The satellites also carry payloads for global aircraft tracking and a ship-tracking service.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.