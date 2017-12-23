The Latest: Slick Roads Cause Multiple Wrecks In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

The Latest: Slick Roads Cause Multiple Wrecks In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
By: Porsha Richardson, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Drivers be careful; many wrecks have been reported around Tulsa due to hazardous roads. 

6:40 a.m.: I-44 and 177th East Avenue Crash

Multiple lanes are closed in all directions near I-44 and 177th East Avenue, due to a crash. 

6:40 a.m.: Multiple injury wrecks along Broken Arrow Expressway

Emergency responders were called to multiple injury crashes along the B.A. Expressway from Sheridan to 129th East Avenue. 

6:50 a.m. Injury rollover wreck at I-44 and 169

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a rollover wreck at I-44 and 169 after a car drove off 169 and landed on I-44. 

7:40 a.m. Eastbound lanes of I-44 at 161st East Avenue closed due to jackknifed semi

A semi accident is blocking all lanes of I-44 at 161st East Avenue. 

This story will be updated as reports continue to come in. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.