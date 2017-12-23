The Latest: Slick Roads Cause Multiple Wrecks In Tulsa

Drivers be careful; many wrecks have been reported around Tulsa due to hazardous roads.

6:40 a.m.: I-44 and 177th East Avenue Crash

Multiple lanes are closed in all directions near I-44 and 177th East Avenue, due to a crash.

6:40 a.m.: Multiple injury wrecks along Broken Arrow Expressway

Emergency responders were called to multiple injury crashes along the B.A. Expressway from Sheridan to 129th East Avenue.

6:50 a.m. Injury rollover wreck at I-44 and 169

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a rollover wreck at I-44 and 169 after a car drove off 169 and landed on I-44.

7:40 a.m. Eastbound lanes of I-44 at 161st East Avenue closed due to jackknifed semi

A semi accident is blocking all lanes of I-44 at 161st East Avenue.

This story will be updated as reports continue to come in.