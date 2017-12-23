Slick Start To The Holiday Weekend

The snow has moved out, but be careful! It’s still a slick start to our holiday weekend across Green Country.



Many of our main roads are in reasonable shape this morning, but with temperatures staying solidly below freezing until the mid to late morning hours some slick roads are certainly expected for the first half of the day! Bridges and overpasses will be the biggest problem spots, so remember to take it easy if you’re traveling this morning.



Also be aware that “slip-and-fall” potential is high this morning! Sidewalks and parking lots will be very icy and slick to start the day, so be careful as you head out to your car or if you’re headed to do any last-minute shopping!



Road conditions and sidewalk conditions will improve by late morning and particularly this afternoon as sunnier skies push us back above freezing later today. Highs should climb to the upper 30s to low 40s in most locations with northeast winds becoming much lighter.



Another fast-moving storm system will spread some additional flurries or very light snow back across Green Country late tonight into early Christmas Eve morning. Little to no additional accumulation is expected with this round, though a dusting isn’t out of the question in a few locations.



Plan for big coats again on Christmas Eve! High temperatures will likely hold in the mid 30s, but a strong northwesterly wind will make it feel much colder than that. Temperatures will be dipping into the 20s Christmas Eve night for any candlelight services.



You’ll need to throw a few extra logs on the fire for Christmas morning! It’ll be a frigid start to Christmas Day Monday with lows in the lower 20s across Green Country, before highs rebound to the lower 40s Christmas afternoon.



The cold air looks to be sticking around well into the final week of 2017, as highs in the 30s and 40s look to be common through late next week and perhaps into next weekend as well. Some additional precipitation may impact Green Country by next Thursday or Friday, but it’s still too soon to determine any major impacts at this time. We’ll keep you advised!



I hope you have a safe and happy holiday, Green Country! Merry Christmas!