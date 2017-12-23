Slick Start To The Holiday Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Slick Start To The Holiday Weekend

Posted: Updated:

The snow has moved out, but be careful! It’s still a slick start to our holiday weekend across Green Country.

Many of our main roads are in reasonable shape this morning, but with temperatures staying solidly below freezing until the mid to late morning hours some slick roads are certainly expected for the first half of the day! Bridges and overpasses will be the biggest problem spots, so remember to take it easy if you’re traveling this morning.

Also be aware that “slip-and-fall” potential is high this morning! Sidewalks and parking lots will be very icy and slick to start the day, so be careful as you head out to your car or if you’re headed to do any last-minute shopping!

Road conditions and sidewalk conditions will improve by late morning and particularly this afternoon as sunnier skies push us back above freezing later today. Highs should climb to the upper 30s to low 40s in most locations with northeast winds becoming much lighter.

Another fast-moving storm system will spread some additional flurries or very light snow back across Green Country late tonight into early Christmas Eve morning. Little to no additional accumulation is expected with this round, though a dusting isn’t out of the question in a few locations.

Plan for big coats again on Christmas Eve! High temperatures will likely hold in the mid 30s, but a strong northwesterly wind will make it feel much colder than that. Temperatures will be dipping into the 20s Christmas Eve night for any candlelight services.

You’ll need to throw a few extra logs on the fire for Christmas morning! It’ll be a frigid start to Christmas Day Monday with lows in the lower 20s across Green Country, before highs rebound to the lower 40s Christmas afternoon.

The cold air looks to be sticking around well into the final week of 2017, as highs in the 30s and 40s look to be common through late next week and perhaps into next weekend as well. Some additional precipitation may impact Green Country by next Thursday or Friday, but it’s still too soon to determine any major impacts at this time. We’ll keep you advised!

I hope you have a safe and happy holiday, Green Country! Merry Christmas!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.