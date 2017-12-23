$10,000 reward for information in 2007 slaying of couple - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

$10,000 reward for information in 2007 slaying of couple

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the unsolved slaying of a couple in northeastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI says the reward is "for information that helps develop new, credible leads" in the shooting deaths of 65-year-old Jack Denney and 66-year-old Elaine Denney.

The Denney's were found dead in their home in Locust Grove on Christmas Day 2007. Authorities believe they were killed one or two days earlier.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office asked the OSBI to assist in the investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.