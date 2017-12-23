1-year-old Texas boy, Oklahoma woman die in Oklahoma crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

1-year-old Texas boy, Oklahoma woman die in Oklahoma crash



GERONIMO, Okla. (AP) - A 1-year-old Texas boy and a 31-year-old Oklahoma woman died of injuries suffered in a head-on collision in southwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the boy, whose name wasn't released, from Arlington, Texas, and Savannah Benefiel of Walters died at a local hospital following the crash Friday on U.S. 277 near the town of Geronimo.

An OHP report says the boy was in a northbound sport utility vehicle that collided head-on with a southbound vehicle in which Benefiel was a passenger.

The report says the driver and a 15-year-old boy in the SUV and an 8-year-old boy in the other vehicle were critically injured.

