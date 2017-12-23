Yukon Veteran Surprised With Christmas Miracle

An Oklahoma veteran and his family receive a Christmas miracle just in the nick of time.



The veteran, his wife, and two daughters were struggling to get by, let alone buy Christmas presents.

Jessica Smith with the Red Cross found out and called a friend at First United Mortgage Group, which saves up money for people in need.

A few days later, the Yukon family was surprised with their rent paid and food.

"We’re all crying together. And they said they would have been out in the streets, hungry, homeless and without food had it not been for this miracle," said Smith.

The family was also surprised with Christmas presents.