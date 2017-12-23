Yukon Veteran Surprised With Christmas Miracle

City crews are monitoring conditions on the roads and they say they'll be out laying brine and salt if the roads refreeze Saturday night.More >>
City crews are monitoring conditions on the roads and they say they'll be out laying brine and salt if the roads refreeze Saturday night.More >>
A federal lawsuit was filed Friday against the Perry school district and school board over failing to report child sex abuse by teacher's aide Arnold Cowen, according to the document.More >>
A federal lawsuit was filed Friday against the Perry school district and school board over failing to report child sex abuse by teacher's aide Arnold Cowen, according to the document.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!