Tulsa Roads In Good Shape Following Friday Winter Weather

City crews are monitoring conditions on the roads and they say they'll be out laying brine and salt if the roads refreeze Saturday night.

The intersection of I-44 and Highway 169 was one of the many trouble spots in Tulsa this morning, but conditions have gotten better.

Fortunately, the weather hasn't caused too much trouble as far as freezing the roads and hindering holiday travel.

We reached out to the city of Tulsa and they say that road conditions are okay, and there's no reason really at this point to get out there and start prepping the roads yet.

Overnight first responders worked at least 75 accidents since winter weather moved in Friday night; at least 67 of those were weather-related.

The city says road temperatures are still above freezing and the roads are in good shape.

Should more winter weather hit, they've got snow and sand trucks ready to go.