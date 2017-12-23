Volunteers Help Make Veteran's Family's Christmas

On this Christmas Eve, homeless people across the metro are having a slightly brighter holiday thanks to the Valley Brook Police Department.More >>
On this Christmas Eve, homeless people across the metro are having a slightly brighter holiday thanks to the Valley Brook Police Department.More >>
Police stayed busy Sunday night with a pair of pursuits across the Oklahoma City area. The first pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Southwest 46th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The driver of a vehicle fled on foot after driving through a yard in that area but was soon arrested. Police said that individual was pulled over on a traffic violation. Bethany police assisted with the second pursuit, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Northwe...More >>
Police stayed busy Sunday night with a pair of pursuits across the Oklahoma City area. The first pursuit happened just before 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Southwest 46th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. The driver of a vehicle fled on foot after driving through a yard in that area but was soon arrested. Police said that individual was pulled over on a traffic violation. Bethany police assisted with the second pursuit, which happened just after 10 p.m. in the neighborhood of Northwe...More >>
Good Christmas Morning to you and your family. The cold air is here for a while and will be reinforced a couple of times this week with at least two fronts, possibly three, that will move across the state.More >>
Good Christmas Morning to you and your family. The cold air is here for a while and will be reinforced a couple of times this week with at least two fronts, possibly three, that will move across the state.More >>
Pope Francis in Christmas Eve remarks Sunday likened the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem to the migrations of millions of people today who are forced to leave homelands for a better life, or just for survival, and he expressed hope that no one will feel "there is no room for them on this Earth."More >>
Pope Francis in Christmas Eve remarks Sunday likened the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem to the migrations of millions of people today who are forced to leave homelands for a better life, or just for survival, and he expressed hope that no one will feel "there is no room for them on this Earth."More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.