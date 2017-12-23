Volunteers Help Make Veteran's Family's Christmas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Volunteers Help Make Veteran's Family's Christmas

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
YUKON, Oklahoma -

A wounded warrior in Yukon and his family were given a Christmas miracle thanks to two friends and several volunteers.

Last week, Jessica Smith with the Red Cross received a phone call from a wounded warrior’s wife.

“He had just lost his job. They had no food in their cupboards. They were about to be evicted,” Smith said.

Determined to help the Yukon family, Smith called up her friend Ellie Wade, who works at First United Bank. 

“We have a fund where if we wear blue jeans on Friday we pay into it, and we collect all year long,” Wade said.

Wade and Smith took the money from that fund and started shopping. 

“We just started buying and paying the rent and utilities, and buying groceries and gifts,” Wade said. 

The women didn’t stop there. They recruited volunteers and donors.

Within a few days, they were outside the family’s door.  

“We brought three carloads of stuff and six or seven carloads of groceries and items,” Smith said

The women brought Christmas gifts for the disabled veteran’s little girls.

Smith and Wade said they’re thankful for the chance to give Christmas to a family who gave it all for America.

“The feeling you get when you get to help somebody else that's in need is just a feeling everybody should experience,” Wade said. 

Those who still want to donate can contact the Red Cross.

