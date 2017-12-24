House Majority Leader Mccarthy: Publicize Members' Sexual Haras - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

House Majority Leader Mccarthy: Publicize Members' Sexual Harassment Settlements

Posted: Updated:

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says it's time for the public to know which members were involved in settling sexual harassment claims with taxpayer money.  It was revealed this week that since 2008, the house paid nearly $200,000 to settle such accusations against unnamed members' offices.  

"I personally believe yes," McCarthy said when asked if he thought every one of those taxpayer-funded settlements should be made public.

Asked whether he thinks that will result in members of Congress not running for re-election or resigning their seats, McCarthy responded, "I think you see that happening right now."

McCarthy appears on this week's "The Takeout" podcast with CBS News Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and political director Steve Chaggaris.

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

The House majority leader was also asked if he agrees with the 50 percent of American voters who, in a Quinnipiac poll this week, said they think President Trump should resign because of sexual allegations that were levied against him prior to him becoming president.

"No. … I think people should have due process," said McCarthy. "I see what people are saying, but I think a lot of this is being driven politically. Is there something the president has done as president, bring it forward. Look at it that way."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.