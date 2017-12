Church Passes Out 100 $100 Bills For Giving Over Holidays

An anonymous donor in Maryland put her fellow congregants to work spreading Christmas cheer.

The donor arranged for her pastor at Severna Park United Methodist Church to distribute a $100 bill to 100 different congregants on the first Sunday of December as Advent season began.

The recipients were instructed to use the money wherever they saw a need.

Some congregants gave used the money to tip waitresses. One took a cancer patient on a mini shopping spree. Another held a pizza party for a group of homeless.

The donor told The Washington Post she was inspired to do something positive after feeling glum in the aftermath of this year’s violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.