Christmas Comes Early For Pediatric Patients At St. Francis

Christmas came early for some Green Country kids having to spend the holiday in the hospital.

Every kid who is recovering in The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis received a free pair of shoes and a meal from Chick-fil-A. This was one Tulsa child’s wish through Microsoft Wish Machine.

Those who made it possible say they were happy to make it come to life.

“It’s what Christmas is about,” said Owner of Chick-fil-A Eastside Market Arthur Greeno. “It’s about taking a little bit of time and effort and doing something for others.

Microsoft provided 115 pairs of name-brand shoes for children undergoing treatment at the hospital, and Chick-fil-A gave out over 500 meals to kids and their families.