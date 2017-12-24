Secret Santa hands out $100 bills to strangers in Topeka

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold...

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

A former Texas Congressman says he was abused as a teen when he lived at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle.

A former Texas Congressman says he was abused as a teen when he lived at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle.

Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch

Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy.

A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy.

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest

White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

A reporter for the Kansas City Star tagged along recently as Secret Santa followed his long tradition of handing out $100 bills to strangers in Topeka places where the hurting and downtrodden gather, including a shelter and thrift store.

At each stop, the arrival of Santa and his "elves" was met with quizzical stares. By the time they left, there were tears of joy and shouts of "praise Jesus."

Local police and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt accompanied the Secret Santa.

"This is such a heart-warming experience," Schmidt said. "Such raw generosity."

The Secret Santa tradition began years ago with a man named Larry Stewart. Stewart was touched by a stranger's kindness at his lowest point. He later became wealthy and decided to share his good fortune with strangers.

When Stewart was dying of cancer, he asked the current Santa to carry on the mission. He has done so for 11 years.

Today's Santa has always remembered what Stewart said on his death bed: "I wish I could have helped more people."

The current Santa insists on anonymity.

"It's not about the person," he said. "It's about the deed."

But occasionally, reporters are invited along in hopes of inspiring kindness in others. And sometimes, Santa has kindness shown to him.

Debi Widman of Topeka was shopping at a thrift store when a man she didn't know walked up and told her he liked her coat. The stranger offered her $50. Then $75. Then $100.

"I don't want any money," she told him. "I'll give it to you."

That's when Santa revealed himself. He gave Widman $100 and she kept her coat.

"God bless you," she told him.

Widman's gesture helped make Santa's day.

"Those with the least," he said, "are always willing to give the most."

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.