Adviser: Trump confident in FBI director despite attacks

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

A former Texas Congressman says he was abused as a teen when he lived at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle.

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy.

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump turns to talk to the gathered media during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the mIlitary at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Satu...

By SADIE GURMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy, a White House adviser said Sunday.

Trump is "very pleased" with Director Chris Wray and "the changes that are taking place," legislative affairs director Marc Short told "Fox News Sunday" as Trump continued to assail Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who plans to retire from the bureau next year.

McCabe's supervision of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's email practices came under scrutiny because his wife's Virginia Senate campaign received contributions from Clinton-ally Terry McAuliffe's political action committee. The president and congressional Republicans have seized on that as a sign of anti-Trump bias in FBI leadership.

But, asked if Trump is telling Wray to "clean house," Short said only: "I think he has full confidence in Chris Wray."

Trump's frequent and blistering attacks on the nation's premier law enforcement agency have proven a tough challenge for Wray, who took the reins in August after Trump fired James Comey as he was leading the bureau's probe into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Wray aggressively defended the bureau against Trump's claims its reputation was "in tatters."

But it's less common for a deputy director to be in the spotlight.

McCabe, a lawyer by training, was a fast-rising leader within the FBI. He was the assistant director in charge of the FBI's counterterrorism division at the time of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, later ascending to executive assistant director of the national security branch and moving on to lead the Washington field office, one of the bureau's largest and most prominent offices.

He was named deputy director by Comey in early 2016.

Yet he became entangled in presidential politics with the October 2016 revelation that his wife's state Senate campaign had received contributions from McAuliffe's political action committee. Though the FBI said that McCabe had consulted beforehand with ethics experts, and was not at the time of the donations in a supervisory role in the Clinton email investigation, Trump nonetheless was able to use the contributions in the final days of the campaign - and as president - to attack FBI leadership as biased against him.

The Justice Department's inspector general's office has been scrutinizing the FBI's handling of the Clinton email case, including McCabe's actions.

"When we put all of our faith and our confidence in the Department of Justice and the FBI knowing that there should be no bias there, (Trump) is making the point that we need to be sure there's no bias," Short said.

Trump's personal attacks against McCabe have continued even though McCabe could ostensibly be in a position to corroborate concerns about the president's conduct that Comey has said he raised internally with senior leadership. Trump tweeted over the weekend about McCabe's wife's campaign being given money by "Clinton Puppets" and seemed to gloat about McCabe's departure.

It was broadly known within the FBI that McCabe was eligible to retire this coming spring. It is standard for FBI officials to leave the bureau for new opportunities upon becoming retirement-eligible, and it was widely expected that McCabe - independent of the criticism from Trump - would retire to give the new FBI director a chance to select his own No. 2.

As for McCabe, Short, the adviser, said, "We wish him well."

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.