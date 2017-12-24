NORAD takes calls from kids around the world awaiting Santa

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

A former Texas Congressman says he was abused as a teen when he lived at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle.

Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy.

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) - Hundreds of volunteers at an Air Force base in Colorado were answering questions on Sunday from eager children who wanted to know where Santa was on his Christmas Eve travels. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also pitched in and took calls for the NORAD Tracks Santa program from their Florida estate.

It is the 62nd year for the wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries.

Some key facts about the program:

HOW TO GET NORAD UPDATES:

The toll-free telephone number for NORAD tracks Santa is 877-Hi NORAD or 877-446-6723. About 1,500 volunteers answer the phones in shifts throughout Christmas Eve.

The website is www.noradsanta.org, with updates offered in a number of languages in addition to English.

Updates are also posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

New this year, Amazon's voice-activated computer service Alexa will be relaying NORAD Tracks Santa updates through the Echo device once the function has been enabled.

HOW IT STARTED:

A Colorado Springs newspaper ran an ad in 1955 inviting children to call Santa but mistakenly ran the phone number for the hotline at the Continental Air Defense Command, which was tasked with monitoring the skies for a possible nuclear attack by the Soviet Union. Children began calling and the CONAD staff happily played along.

The program is now run by CONAD's successor, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, a U.S.-Canadian command that monitors the skies over both countries.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa received nearly 154,200 phone calls and drew 10.7 million unique visitors to its website. It had 1.8 million Facebook followers, 382,000 YouTube views and 177,000 Twitter followers.

Despite all those ways to track Santa, the phones have been ringing non-stop all day with kids from as far away as Japan and the United Kingdom asking where Santa is and when he will be at their house, NORAD spokesman Capt. Chase McFarland. Each volunteer was averaging about 80 calls an hour, he said.

Many callers have also been asking whether there is a special food they should leave for Santa, he said, and volunteers have been telling them that he'll eat anything they leave out. "He's not a picky eater," McFarland said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.