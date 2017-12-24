Plane headed to Key West for holiday crashes, killing 5

Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

It's a done deal: Congress wraps up massive tax package

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.

A federal appeals court found that President Donald Trump has exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban, but the judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put their decision on hold pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Authorities say four people died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.

A former Texas Congressman says he was abused as a teen when he lived at a ranch that houses at-risk children in the Texas Panhandle.

Former Texas Congressman says he was abused at boys ranch

Kansas City's Secret Santa is at it again, this time focusing his annual good cheer on Kansas' capital city.

Secret Santa hands out $100 bills to strangers in Topeka

A new website is working to show that homicide victims in Philadelphia are more than statistics.

Obituary project makes homicide victims more than just stats

A presidential adviser says Donald Trump has full confidence in his new FBI director despite a series of attacks on the impartiality of his soon-to-retire deputy.

Two sheriff's deputies have been shot in northern Virginia, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest

Hundreds of volunteers have been on the phones at an Air Force base in Colorado, answering questions from eager kids who want to know where Santa is on his storybook Christmas Eve travels.

NORAD takes calls from kids around the world awaiting Santa

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A small plane headed to Key West for the Christmas holiday crashed Sunday at the end of a runway at a Florida airport, killing five people, authorities said.

The twin-engine Cessna 340 crashed shortly after takeoff at Bartow Municipal Airport, immediately killing the 70-year-old pilot and his four adult passengers, according to a statement from Polk County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

The sheriff's office identified the pilot as Lakeland attorney John Shannon. He had filed a flight plan to fly Sunday from Bartow to Key West, Horstman said.

Shannon's passengers included his two daughters, his son-in-law and a family friend. They were identified as: 24-year-old Southeastern University student Olivia Shannon, 26-year-old Baltimore teacher Victoria Shannon Worthington, 27-year-old University of Maryland law student Peter Worthington Jr. and 32-year-old Lakeland teacher Krista Clayton.

The Worthingtons had arrived in Florida on Saturday for the Christmas holiday, Horstman said.

"This is a tragedy at any time, but it is so much worse because it happened on Christmas Eve," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The plane was engulfed in flames by the time fire rescue crews arrived, Polk County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tina Mann said in a statement.

The private plane was heading east into heavy fog when it took off, according to the sheriff's office.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.

Bartow is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Orlando.

